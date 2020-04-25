Don’t hesitate to prepare this delicious recipe for Grandma! You’ll love it

This delicious carrot cake is exquisite without sugar, to sweeten it you will need honey and it will be Divine!

What you will need for the dough:

5 tablespoons of honey or 50 grams

4 eggs or 240 grams

Half a teaspoon of salt or 2.5 grams

1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder or 5 grams

2 cups of grated carrot or 200 grams

Teaspoon of yeast or 5 grams (you can replace it with baking soda)

2 and a half cups of all-purpose flour or 250 grams

Oil

Do not miss this delicious recipe, carrot cake

What you will need for coverage: (This is optional)

5 tablespoons of honey or 50 grams

The zest of 1 orange and its juice

Peeled nuts

One and a half cup of cream cheese

Step by Step:

The first thing to do is to preheat the oven to 200 ºC.

We beat the eggs until the yolks and the whites are homogeneously united. Add a pinch of salt to the eggs, continue beating a little more.

In a sufficiently spacious bowl we add all the ingredients until they become one, when you get it let the dough rest for about 10 minutes.

Grease and flour the mold that you will use as a mold for your cake and pour the mixture into it.

Take it in the oven for about 60 minutes, but, you can check when it is ready when you insert a toothpick and it comes out completely clean.

When ready, let it cool to room temperature.

For coverage:

We beat the cream cheese, and little by little you add the honey, the zest of the orange and the juice of it, the result of this cream is Exquisite!

By having the cake at room temperature or warm, you can add this coverage and on top decorate it with the peeled walnuts.