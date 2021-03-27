delicious Greek zucchini croquettes

Eggplants, spinach, again aubergines and now zucchini. We are dealing with another Greek recipe made from vegetables that is very close to us. Let’s prepare kolokithokef you, Greek zucchini croquettes, which are a perfect aperitif.

To make them staple are zucchini, of course, and a little feta cheese. The Greeks also make them as a donut or as a crushed croquette. If we do them well they are rich and juicy, but if we want more guarantees we can accompany them with beaten Greek yogurt. They are perfect.

Ingredients

Zucchini (1 kilo) Onion (1) Eggs (3 or 4) Feta cheese (200 grams) Breadcrumbs Olive oil Mint or spearmint Parsley Pepper Salt

Practical information

Preparation time: about 30 minutes Calories: about 150 kcal per 100 grams

Elaboration

We wash the zucchini, peel them half (leaving half their skin) and grate them. We salt the zucchini and place it in a colander to remove its liquid. We cut the onion very, very fine. We chop the parsley and the mint or mint (whatever we have). In a bowl, we beat two eggs. We add the onion. (in some recipe they lightly fry it before) and the herbs. Mix well.Add the crumbled feta cheese with our fingers.Salpimentamos (be careful, because feta cheese is salty) and mix.Finally add the zucchini.Mix and add breadcrumbs little by little (it is about achieving the ideal density to be able to shape the croquettes) .OPTIONAL: leave the dough in the fridge for about 15 minutes.We work the dough to create the meatballs.We pass them through breadcrumbs and egg We fry them in oil until golden brown, place the croquettes on absorbent paper and serve them hot.

