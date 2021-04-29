Delicious! Elsa Jean shows off her favorite food to fans | Instagram

The beautiful actress American Elsa Jean shared a photo for her fans showing her favorite dish.

There have been few occasions in which the beautiful Instagram celebrity Elsa jean He shares content from his private life, so when he does it some of his fans get quite excited.

This is his most recent post on Instagram, shared it 10 hours ago, while delighting his palate with what appears to be a lobster, as he is using special tweezers to break the claws and the hard shell.

The model and actress p0rno has surprised her admirers on several occasions because she seems a whole tender and dedicated girl, despite the work she has in the film industry for adults, she manages to impress and leave more than one with the open mouth.

Thanks to her work, she is also called Elsa Dream Jean or Elsa dream because it is surely a dream to see her in this type of film, among which she could have been nominated on more than one occasion to win an award in this industry.

Did you know that her real name is Sapphire Nicole Howell? The nickname “Elsa” is because her blonde hair immediately reminds you of Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen.