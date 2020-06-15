Iran began delicate negotiations on its nuclear program within the IAEA on Monday, in which the increase in its enriched uranium reserves and its decision to prevent access to two suspicious plants could exacerbate tensions.

Two reports in early June from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fuel concerns about the future of the 2015 nuclear deal signed with Iran and in jeopardy since the United States abandoned it in 2018.

These reports will be at the center of negotiations this week for the IAEA Board of Governors, which is held exceptionally by videoconference.

In a first document consulted by ., the agency notes the lack of response after more than a year of its demands for explanation to Iran about the material and undeclared activities in the early 2000s.

The UN agency is interested in three facilities and requested access to two of them in January, so far without success.

This blockade « deeply worries » the agency, the report indicates, and could be sanctioned with the adoption this week of a resolution of the Board of Governors reminding Iran of its obligations.

This type of warning is rare and the last critical IAEA resolution on Iran was in 2012.

Although a new resolution would be primarily symbolic, it would complicate negotiations between Iran and the international community.

The alleged activities that the IAEA wants to verify would have taken place more than 15 years ago and nothing indicates that they continued or are currently a threat.

– Progressive abandonment-

Iran also faces accusations of breaching its obligations to the OEIA if it continues to reject inspections or if the country is found to have carried out an undeclared nuclear program in these sensitive locations.

The case could then be brought before the UN Security Council.

Analysts at the US consulting firm Arms Control underscore the risk of « politicization » of this case by the United States and its President Donald Trump, who pursues a policy of « maximum pressure » on Iran.

In parallel, Washington calls on all states party to the 2015 nuclear agreement (Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia, China) to do the same and denounce the treaty.

Until now these countries supported the agreement, now very fragile because Tehran is failing to fulfill part of its commitments.

For the past year, Iran has increased its enriched uranium reserves, increased its enrichment rate to 4.5% from 3.67% set by the agreement, and increased the number and performance of its centrifuges.

A second report written by the OEIA in early June indicates that uranium reserves exceed almost eight times the authorized limit.

But, unlike litigation over past activities, these violations are documented by the agency, which continues its inspections, even during the coronavirus crisis.

This verification regime, which allows the Iranian nuclear program to be kept under observation, is one of the great achievements of the 2015 agreement, according to its defenders.

On the other hand, despite the non-compliance for a year, the enrichment rate remains stable and is still far from the 90% that the manufacture of an atomic bomb needs.

However, the United States continues to press the agreement.

In May, it ended key derogations on international cooperation in Iran’s civilian nuclear program.

Specifically, the countries involved in these projects that do not have a military vocation are exposed to sanctions by Washington, particularly Russia.

The US administration is also putting pressure on Europeans to obtain the extension of the embargo on international arms sales to Iran, which will be gradually lifted from October.

Iran warned that extending the embargo would definitively end the international agreement, with the danger of OEIA inspections ending.

