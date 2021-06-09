Delicate in hospital, José Manuel Zamacona fights for his life | INSTAGRAM

It is almost two weeks after it was announced on the Facebook social network that the vocalist of “The Yonics” José Manuel Zamacona had to be hospitalized and under medical supervision, although at that time the reason was still unknown.

At this time the information has advanced and thanks to an interview that your son gave to the media Jose Manuel Zamacona Junior commented that his father is fighting for his life.

Unfortunately this is the virus that C0VID-19 has us in a pandemic Even so after receiving the two doses of the vaccine.

“That’s right, it’s about the virus and although we really trust each other because I already had the two vaccines, then whether you like it or not, one comes out with a little more security,” he commented.

“But suddenly he began to feel bad he began to feel that already couldn’t breathe and it was time for his oxygenation it was not right that was when we had to hospitalize him fearfully”.

In addition, his son related that before entering the hospital the singer asked that please not him they will tube because the doctors saw other alternatives that have fortunately worked for him.

He is in very poor health but he is fighting every day for his life and we hope everything goes well for him and he recovers.

Finally his son revealed that his godfather Marco Antonio Solís got in touch with his father and that it motivated him a lot to keep going.

His band, Los Yonic’s is originally from San Luis San Pedro, Guerrero. Its beginning was in the “Diana” social center of San Luis San Pedro, Guerrero, owned by Mrs. Raquel Catalán, who at that time bought them the first devices so that her sons Joaquín, Johnny and Bruno Ayvar, founders of Los Yonic’s, They began to play tropical pop music and ballads, then they moved to the port of Acapulco, where he began his professional career. His music became very popular among Hispanic Americans in cities such as Los Angeles, San José, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and El Paso, Texas.

They had a series of # 1 albums on Mexico’s Billboard regional charts in the 1980s, and have continued to enjoy hits that have transcended the US market. They have published an album almost every year since then they formed their partnership between the four: Johnny, Joaquín, Bruno Ayvar Catalán, and the popular José Manuel Zamacona.

The group includes the leader Johnny Ayvar (leader, drummer and director), José Manuel Zamacona (voice, guitar), Joaquín Ayvar (percussion, second voice), Martín Serrano (second piano), Bruno Ayvar (bass), Óscar Pérez (keyboards ), Eduardo Rincón (saxophone and flute), and Vicente Martínez (saxophone and flute).

Los Yonic’s mix of tropical music with soft ballads has earned them several hits throughout their careers, including “Soy Yo”, “Palabras Tristes” and “Rosas Blancas”.

In 1992 they had a rebound when they interpreted the song “Pero Te Vas a Rerepentir”, with Marco Antonio Solís, from the also group and rival in popularity Los Bukis. At present they also play songs by the so-called Pasito Duranguense, without the presence of its founder Johnny Ayvar, but still with the voice of Zamacona.