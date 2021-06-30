Delia Fiallo, soap opera writer, dies at 96 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Cuban writer and screenwriter Delia Fiallo, author of numerous highly successful radio and soap operas in Latin America, died in Coral Gables, the city near Miami-Dade where she resided, at the age of 96, according to her family.

“She died in peace and surrounded by her loved ones,” one of the children of the author of soap operas like ‘El Privilegio de Amar’ and ‘Esmeralda’ told Televisa.

Televisa did not elaborate on the death of Fiallo, who would have turned 97 on July 4.

In an interview in 2018, Fiallo said that the telenovela genre, which she pioneered in Cuba and Venezuela, was “destroyed” by the fact that the scriptwriters now emphasize action, violence and drug trafficking, “ forgetting about feelings ”.

In 2018 she was dedicated to the task of transforming the scripts of her popular soap operas, such as ‘Leonela’ and ‘Cristal’ into books. The first book to be published was ‘Kassandra’.

Fiallo, who received a tribute in Miami that year from the Cuban Cultural Heritage organization, said that the producers “do not realize or do not want to see that they are producing for a minority that likes violence, morbidity.”

The author recalled the times when she had to write 35 daily pages of the soap opera on duty.

“For many years they devoted themselves to that task, writing a daily chapter by myself, with the soap opera on the air. I couldn’t get sick, I couldn’t rest; sometimes I would finish a novel today and start another one the next day, ”he recalled.

Delia Fiallo studied Philosophy and Letters in Havana and began writing radio soap operas in the Cuban capital in 1949.

In 1966 he left Cuba with his family for Miami, which was his base of operations in the years he worked as a scriptwriter of soap operas for channels in Venezuela and also in Mexico.