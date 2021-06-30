Delia Fiallo dies: How did the novel writer die?

. Delia Fiallo has died at the age of 96.

Soap opera writer and screenwriter Delia Fiallo, 96, died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 29, in the city of Coral Gables, Florida. Fiallo, artistically known as “The mother of the telenovela” was the forerunner of melodramas in countries such as Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Puerto Rico.

The news of the death of the Cuban star was confirmed by her daughter in a brief press release released to the Las Estrellas website: “She died in peace and surrounded by her loved ones.”

In an exclusive interview with the . news agency, the Venezuelan actress Lupita Ferrer stated that the death of Delia Fiallo did not take her loved ones by surprise, this because “she was very ill” in recent months.

So far, the relatives of the famous interpreter have not provided details about her cause of death.

Fiallo studied Philosophy and Letters at the University of Havana, his passion for literature allowed him to start his artistic career in his native Cuba in 1957 with the adaptation of the soap opera “Soraya”.

After rising to fame in Cuba, the talented writer settled in the United States in 1966, where she was writing a large part of her successful soap operas.

Delia Fiallo is known for major television productions such as “Cristal”, “Esmeralda”, “The heiress”, “María del mar”, “A girl named Milagros”, “Kassandra” and “Pobre diabla”.

The impact of the talented Cuban in the telenovela industry can be seen reflected in her original stories that have been covered in various countries and languages, breaking audience records in recent years.

Much of Delia Fiallo’s artistic career was developed in Venezuela as a result of an important alliance she made with RCTV and Venevision, television networks that broadcast her greatest hits such as “Cristal” and “Peregrina”.

The last original telenovela written by Fiallo was “Cristal” in 1985, a fascinating production that consecrated Lupita Ferrer, Jeannette Rodríguez, Carlos Mata and Raúl Amundaray as great stars of melodramas.

Venevision honored the memory of Delia Fiallo

Venevision, the television network that broadcast Delia Fiallo’s most memorable soap operas, honored the memory of the Cuban writer and screenwriter with an emotional post on the Instagram platform.

“From Venevision we join the heartfelt embrace of condolences for the family and friends of Delia Fiallo, a great writer who says goodbye after 96 years of life shaping great unforgettable stories (…) Her work was even covered by herself, in addition to to be the most covered writer in the world, leaving an unrivaled legacy in the world of drama. Peace to his remains and a lot of strength to his loved ones ”, stated the meaningful press release of the Venezuelan media.

Delia Fiallo sold the rights to her telenovelas to Televisa

After concluding her outstanding artistic career as a writer, Delia Fiallo sold the exclusive rights to her soap operas to the Televisa television network for a considerable sum of money that to date is unknown.

In an interview with CNN en Español in 2018, Fiallo admitted to having regretted giving up the rights to his successful stories: “I went to Televisa with many illusions, because all those great successes that I had were achieved with a very honest, very humble production, in Venevisión, in Venezuela. And Televisa offered me a formidable production. What happened? The main thing failed: The book. By changing everything, the book fails ”.

“They paid me very well for my works, but many of them were shelved. Many of them were terrible results, as in the case of Kassandra, for example ”, highlighted the also screenwriter at that time.