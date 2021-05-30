Delfi Brea and Tamara Icardo take the title in Santander

05/30/2021 at 5:35 PM CEST

EFE

Delfi Brea Y Tamara icardo They achieved victory this Sunday at the Estrella Damm Santander Open 2021, the fourth round of the world padel circuit, by defeating V in the finalirginia Riera Y Patty llaguno by 6-1 and 7-5.

The couple formed by the Argentine and the Spanish, who was playing his first final, prevented their rivals from taking their second consecutive victory after the one achieved in Vigo and they debuted as champions this season.

Pitch and Icardo They finished off their triumph in 1 hour and 59 minutes of the game, after breaking the forecasts and getting into today’s final by defeating Las Martas, Ortega and Marrero in the semifinals yesterday, in 30 minutes of the game with a double 6-3.

For against the Spanish Patty llaguno and Argentina Virginia Riera it took three hours to break Lucia Sainz Y Bea gonzalez (7-5, 4-6 and 6-3) and choose to repeat the triumph celebrated in Galicia.