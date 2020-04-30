The good thing about a smartphone is the immense amount of things that we can do with it. The bad thing about a smartphone is precisely the feeling that so many functions surpass us and we are going to use 20% of the mobile in total. iOS 12 and its text and writing options is a good option. We know how to write, add emojis, but delete text by shaking the iPhone? Convert keyboard to laptop mouse trackpad? You are right.

Write with one hand

This is one of those functions that is easy to overlook but that at one time or another when we are / need to hold the iPhone with one hand can be of great help. To make typing easier with one hand, you can hold the keys close to the thumb, on all models except the iPhone SE and iPhone 5s:

Keep pressed the icon of emojis or the world on the on-screen keyboard. Swipe to select one of the keyboard layoutsFor example, choose the icon with an arrow pointing to the right to move the keyboard to the right side of the screen.

If you want to end a sentence quickly with a period and a space, you just have to pPress the space bar twice. And if you want to undo the last modification of the text that you have put, shake the terminal and hit undo.

Select and review text

To insert text or review or replace existing text, do any of the following:

Place the insertion point where you want to insert text

Keep pressed the text to show the magnifying glass, drag to place the insertion point and then start typing (you can ignore the menu that appears).

Select text to replace

Place the insertion point as explained above, and then raise your finger. In the menu that appears, press to select word or all text. Then drag the selection points to select more or less text. Write whatever you want to replace the selected text.

Select text to review

Press the insertion point to display selection options or double-click a word to select it; Drag the selection points to select more or less text, and then tap to see all the options:

Press Cut, Copy or Paste. Press B / I / U to change the format of the selected text. Press Replace for suggestions to replace the text, or ask Siri to suggest an alternative text.

With the universal clipboard, you can cut or copy something to one Apple device and paste it to another. You can also drag and drop to move the selected text within an app.

Turn the keyboard into a trackpad

Hold down the space bar (or press loud keyboard on models with 3D Touch) until the keyboard turns light gray. Scrolls the insertion point by dragging your finger by keyboard. On models with 3D Touch, without lifting your finger, press a little stronger to select a wordand drag to select more text. To select a phrase, press twice hard. To select a paragraph, press three times hard.