One of the successes of Facebook is that from the beginning it allowed the work of external app developers for its platform, however that has always represented multiple security problems, so it is recommended to debug the applications you have because they could use your data without you realizing it.

Don’t forget the scandal related to Cambridge Analytica and the United States elections that cost Facebook a $ 5 billion dollar fine for misusing the platform’s data.

Much of your data usage begins when you give access to these apps through the profile, whether it’s for fun games, polls, or shows you may no longer use.

These applications request different types of access to your information, from knowing your name to your music preferences, so if you decide to you do not need to share this data anymore, we are going to explain how to remove access.

That is why you must constantly keep A cleaning of those apps that you may not even remember you have anymore.

How to delete Facebook applications?

The first thing you should do is go to the configuration section, which is found in the drop-down menu in the upper left on your computer, or in the menu in iOS and Android.

Once there, you should go to the “applications and websites” section, and then select the applications you want to remove.

Keep in mind that the newest applications will appear on the first screen, and you will have to display the “see more” section to see them all historically.

Delete any application that you no longer use, in order to better protect your data.

