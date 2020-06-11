Madrid, Jun 11 . .- The head of the 51st Instruction Court of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, takes this Thursday a statement to several employees of the Government Delegation in Madrid and to the organizers of the protests after 8-M in the open case against the delegate, José Manuel Franco, for allowing this demonstration.

In the first day of appearances, this Wednesday, Franco and the secretary general of the delegation, Fernando Talavera, declared as accused; the head of the cabinet of the Government Delegate, Luis María Sanz; and the director of the Citizen Security Unit, José Luis Correas Díaz.

After leaving the room, the Government delegate defended that there was no element to prohibit the 8-M demonstration and that it is not proven, “under any circumstances”, that the increase in the case of March 9 was related to this protest.

This Thursday from 9 am it will be the turn of the heads of service and section of the Citizen Security department and of two administrative assistants, in addition to the head of Labor Risks, Ramez Muhzrram Rey, who has already declared before the civil guard that the demonstration of the 8th -M shouldn’t have been held.

Before the session ends, the judge will know the version of Javier Gómez Ochoa from the CCOO Construction and Service Federation, Antonio García Edwards from Anonymus for Voiceless Animal Save and Juan Metidieri Izquierdo, president of APAG Extremadura Asaja.

These three organizations had called demonstrations in the dates after 8M but were finally called off after calls from members of the Government Delegation.

In the afternoon it will be the turn from 3:30 pm for the convenors of seven other protests in Madrid who received calls from the Government Delegation to find out if they were going to carry out their protests. Acts that were finally canceled by the health crisis.

The president of the Association of Eligible Persons without Rental Assistance, Dina Chnaiker, from the Defense platform of the Public Pension System of Getafe will attend María Teresa Martínez and Pedro Gallego from the Alcorcón Pensioners Platform.

Antonio O’Connor, secretary general of the CGT Madrid union, Luis Concha of the Collective of Affected of Forum Afinsa, Moises Fernández of CGT Amazon and Santiago de la Iglesia of the trade union of Various Professions of the South CGT are also summoned to testify.

.