In an open letter released on Sunday, 26, the Association of Federal Police Delegates asked the president to maintain a “republican distance” from the institution to prevent his actions from being seen as “political intervention”. In the same document, the organization says that today there is a “crisis of confidence” with the federal government and wants the progress of old agendas, such as financial autonomy and the mandate for the director general.

According to the delegates, “although the premise that the legislation reserved the appointment of the Director-General of the Federal Police to the President of the Republic is absolutely true, it is a pillar of the Democratic Rule of Law that the statesman is limited to choosing the commander of the institution, always looking for the most technically, morally and psychologically prepared delegate for the job “.

“From the appointment and inauguration, it is in the public interest that the president keep a republican distance, in order to prevent any act of his being interpreted by society as an attempt to intervene politically in the work of the body, which by its nature usually conducts investigations that they come up against holders of the highest political and economic power, and the corollary of their constitutional attributions is to exercise a portion of the control over the acts of the federal public administration, including those of the Presidency of the Republic “, says the entity.

In the document, delegates say they believe that the current crisis, involving the departure of Minister Sérgio Moro, could have been avoided: “Probably, if the above premises and clarifications had been understood and corrected the possible communication barriers between you and Federal Police, the facts that we witnessed this week would not have happened and we would not be experiencing the current circumstances “.

Among the requests, Federal Delegates asked Bolsonaro to make a commitment to forward to the National Congress, projects that may provide for financial autonomy for the Federal Police and mandate for the Director-General.

The letter states that, if they are accepted, “such measures will be a legacy of your government to Brazil and will dispel any doubts about your intentions in relation to the Federal Police”.

The document, according to the entity, still points out the real competence of the Chief Executive in relation to the Federal Police, as well as explaining “how the inquiries information and the investigation of the attack on the President are configured”.

“Currently, two actions are underway with the objective of protecting the Federal Police, one on administrative, financial and budgetary autonomy of the institution (PEC 412/2009) and the other giving a mandate to the Director-General (PEC 101/2015), who would be appointed by the president, but he could not be exonerated while in office “, adds the ADPF.

