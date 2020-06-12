Last February, Give it there (24) was waiting for a flight to Dubai in the VIP lounge of an airport when he wanted to interact with his followers Snapchat, where he is a very active user. He said he saw an Asian passenger sitting next to him cough, and he thought it was funny to capture the scene as the world began to worry about the coronavirus spreading from its outbreak site in Wuhan. However, he alleged, quickly deleted the video after publishing it.

The reason is clear: the inherent racism of the image could harm Alli, since the English Football Association monitors the social networks of its players to detect any breach of its code of conduct. Of course Alli was right. As indicated, a “betrayal” of a Close friend who was able to capture Snapchat before it was removed and gave it to him sold to the press, which viralized it, made the player face a sanction that includes being suspended for a match.

There had already been news in isolation: in last may suffered a violent assault at his north London home while playing cards with his brother and roommate. “Thank you all for your messages. Horrible experience, but we are all well. Thank you for the support,” he had posted on Twitter at the time commenting on the situation, which included wounds on his face when he resisted the robbers taking away the valuables in the department.

Of course, the situation is now a little more worrisome: the Football Association determined that the midfielder will not be able to be on the pitch next June 17 when his team the Tottenham, face the Manchester United on restarting the Premier League. In finding him guilty of an “aggravated violation” of the E3 rule of respect for diversity, he was also fined in £ 50,000 (about $ 63,000) and urged him to attend a course that will educate him on racism.

There, who lived two years in Nigeria With his father, he published a statement on his Twitter account in which he assures that “it was a bad joke about a virus that has affected us more than we could imagine.” In addition, he said he felt “grateful that the Association confirmed that my actions were not racist”, since the ruling understood that the footballer used a racial stereotype without being. “We must be very careful with our words and actions and how they can be perceived,” he concluded.