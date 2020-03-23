Dele Alli skips the quarantine … to party!

Dele Alli is taking all kinds of criticism in England after it was made public that skipped the coronavirus quarantine to party with your friends. The Tottenham midfielder was seen in several pubs in the English capital.

The English media have uncovered the news. Tottenham footballer skipped confinement established and He went partying with his friends and his girlfriend. Dele Alli and her companions were seen in various pubs from London drinking cocktails while the rest of society was quarantined at home.

In the midst of a pandemic, with attempts to raise awareness of the importance of staying home to fight the coronavirus, The attitude of a referent like Dele Alli did not like anything in England. Tottenham, after the postponement of the Premier League, decided to stop all training to preserve the health of footballers and employees, but the English international skipped that quarantine to go for drinks.