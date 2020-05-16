This same week, Dele Alli had one of the most terrifying experiences of his short life. The Tottenham footballer was victim of a robbery in his own house by two men armed with knives and, although he confronted them, he could not prevent them from taking jewelry and watches valued at approximately 400,000 euros, as revealed by the British tabloid Daily Mail. Now, it is The Sun that ensures that the talented footballer would have devised a plan with which to guarantee that his watches cannot be sold.

“Thanks for all the messages. Horrible experience but we are all fine. I appreciate the support“wrote the Englishman, who is passing the confinement with his partner Ruby Mae and with his brother Harry Hickford. The latter was also involved in the confrontation with the assailants who left himself with injuries to Dele’s face after receiving a punch from one of the criminals.

Despite the experience, Dele Alli went to training with Tottenham and He took the opportunity to show the details of the brands and models of his watches to his friends and colleagues with the aim of preventing them from being sold. All of them will be part of a plan with which they will inform watch sellers in case someone offers them something suspicious.

“These thieves will think that they have won the jackpot by stealing these watches, but they will face real problems in collecting them. Footballers use a handful of dealers and none will touch a stolen watch because they know it could cause serious problems in the future, “said a source for The Sun.

“It is not unusual for police officers in Dubai and Italy to demand to see watch papers when passengers pass through the security barrier. Can you imagine if a watch stolen in a violent robbery ends up on the wrist of a player who is then arrested? Dele is well connected through the England National Team and meets players in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London, where the main distributors are. They know that if they accidentally bought a watch that turned out to be one of Dele’s, they would never sell one to a footballer again.“he added.

According to the newspaper, the watches stolen from Dele Alli would be a Richard Mille 11-03 valued at 170,000 euros, a Nautilus Patek Philippe 5980 of the same price and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak for 57,000 euros.

It is not the first time that thefts shake the Premier League as it happened in Spain with the cases of Morata, Zidane, Casemiro, Thomas, Isco or Benzema. In March, Alli’s partner Jan Vertonghen was robbed in his home while playing in Germany, Mamadou Sakho had items stolen in January valued at more than 565,000 euros and Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac staged a violent confrontation with robbers to prevent them from taking one of their watches.