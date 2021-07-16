Delbonis won: quarterfinal in Hamburg

The one who walks straight in this 2021, and in brick dust is doing very good tournaments, is Federico Delbonis. Azuleño, ranked 48th in the ATP ranking, he beat Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas (41 °) in straight sets 6-3 and 7-6 (4) this Thursday and got into the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 in Hamburg.

Fede beat Spanish 6-3 and 7-6 Albert Ramos-Viñolas. Photo: REUTERS / Cathrin Mueller.

Look also

Fede needed 1 hour and 59 minutes to defeat Ramos Viñolas and get into the top eight of the tournament. He closed the game with 90% of points won from the first service and 2 aces. In the first round, the Argentine had beaten Chinese Zhizhen Zhang 6-1, 5-7 and 6-4.

Who does Fede play against in the quarterfinals?

This Friday, not before 1:00 p.m. (Argentine time), Delbonis will face the Frenchman Benoit Paire (51 °). The other keys are: Basilashvili vs. Djere, Lajovic vs. Carreño Busta and Tsitsipas vs. Krajinovic.

Look also

Delbonis’s word post match

“I am very happy with the game I did. I had some ups and downs, but I was able to develop my game very well and be consistent. That was the goal against a rival like Albert. We know each other a lot and we know what the other is going to do, how he is going to play“Delbonis analyzed after the meeting.

Look also

With this Thursday, Delbonis was the second player with the most wins in brick dust of the year (21). He is only behind the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4th); the top favorite to stay with this tournament, which totals 22. The Argentine has, for example, more wins on dust in 2021 than Rafael Nadal (19) and Novak Djokovic (18). Of course, with much less effectiveness (he lost 10). At Roland Garros, the left-hander reached the round of 16.

He is the second player with the most victories over brick dust so far in 2021. Photo: REUTERS / Cathrin Mueller.

In addition, Sebastián Báez (164 °), the other Argentine tennis player who had advanced to the round of 16, was disaffected from the contest after testing positive for Covid-19. The 20-year-old from Buenos Aires had achieved his first victory on the ATP circuit on Monday.

Look also

The ATP 500 in Hamburg had four Argentine champions throughout its history: Guillermo Vilas (1978), Guillermo Coria (2003), Juan Mónaco (2012) and Leonardo Mayer (2014 and 2017).

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE