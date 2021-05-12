Delbonis won and will seek to avenge Schwartzman

Federico Delbonis won in the 32nd of the Masters 1000 in Rome and advanced to the eighth. The Argentine won against the Belgian David Goffin (13th) by a resounding 6-2 and 6-1 in a meeting that lasted one hour and six minutes.

In this way, the native of Azul he will play the next round against Felix Auger Aliassime. The Canadian left Peque Schwartzman out of the contest when he beat him in 32nd. final by 6-1 and 6-3.

For its part, Guido Pella had to withdraw from the contest due to a resentment of the injury to the right adductor, reason why he also had to withdraw from Munich and Madrid. For this reason, Delbonis is the only Argentine who is still in competition.

