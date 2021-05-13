Delbonis won and avenged the Peque

Federico Delbonis he eliminated Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, a player who had just taken off Peque Schwartzman, in the round of 16 in the previous round. The Argentine took revenge and won 7-6 and 6-1. Thus, he advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome, where he will be measured against Opelka

In the next round, Delbonis will face the American Reilly Opelka, 47 of the ATP ranking, which comes from beating Aslán Karátsev 7-6 and 6-4. The meeting will be next Friday from 2pm.

With 30 years, It is the first time that the tennis player from blue and winner of the Davis Cup 2016 will play in the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000.

Earlier, Nadia Podoroska was eliminated from the contest. The Rosario, who came from beating Serena Williams, could not against Petra Martic and fell 6-3, 1-6 and 2-6.

Nadia Podoroska fell in the round of 16 and said goodbye to the contest

