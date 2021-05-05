Delbonis won and advanced in Madrid

Federico Delbonis won against the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas in the 32nd of the Masters 1000 in Madrid by 7-6 and 6-3 in a meeting that lasted one hour and 39 minutes. In this way, number 77 in the ATP ranking went to the next round of the contest.

For the round of 16, the Azulean will be measured against Matteo Berrettini (10 °). The Italian, this year’s ATP Belgrade champion, has just beaten his compatriot Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4.

In the 64th Delbonis had hit the ball against Pablo Carreño Busta. The Argentine had fallen in the first set but then managed to turn the result around and ended up winning 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 at the local.

Earlier, Diego Schwartzman said goodbye to the contest after losing to Russian Aslan Karatsev 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1. “He was in control of the game and he did what he had to do, which was to change heights and play with many first serves. He came 6-2 and 2-0, he made many mistakes in the background. After that he started to improve and the game got even. From the middle of the second set his level was much higher than mine”, Analyzed the Peque after the game.

For his part, Guido Pella had to leave the tournament due to discomfort in the right adductor. The Bahian lost in the first set to Italian Jannik Sinner and was 4-4 in the second, when the discomfort in his leg did not allow him to finish the match. In this way, Delbonis is the only Argentine who continues in the competition.

