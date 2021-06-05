Delbonis, unstoppable at Roland Garros

We are definitely talking about the best season of Federico Delbonis’s career. The Azulean defeated Italian Fabio Fognini on Friday morning for the third round of Roland Garros by a convincing 6-4, 6-1 and 6-3. This way it will play Round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Great joy in the Davis Cup champion. (AFP)

The perfect match was played by Delbonis, who had just played 5 sets in a laborious victory against Pablo Andújar in the second round. He gave up his serve only once and broke the Italian’s six times, who was overwhelmed from the start of the match.

Once again, the serve of Mariano Hood’s pupil was key to the favorable development of the game: he added 3 aces and had a percentage of 78% of points earned with the first serve and 65% with the second.

Although there were no major shocks during the game, a rain interval opened a window for Fognini to react and trace the result. However, Delbo did not lose control and closed a very important victory in the third match point he had.

The Davis Cup champion will have a unique opportunity to keep making history at Roland Garros; will face the young Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich, 49th in the ATP ranking.

Argentines on foot

Diego Schwartzman is the other Argentine still in the race in the singles main draw along with Delbonis at the Parisian Grand Slam. The Peque will face this Saturday against the experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber for the third round. This Friday he also made his presentation Gustavo Fernandez, in the mode of wheelchairs with a great 6-0 6-4 victory over Frenchman Nicolas Peifer.

