Delbonis returned to the Top 50 after more than four years

Federico Delbonis was once again part of the Top 50 of the ATP world rankings this Monday when it was officially announced that climbed 14 positions, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters 1000 where he fell to the American Reilly Opelka.

Delbonis did not enter the Top 50 since 2017. (Tennis, France, Spain) EFE

The 30-year-old from Buenos Aires, who also had a good performance at the Masters 1000 in Madrid, had not been part of the best 50 for four years and two months, in 2017, when he was number 49. His best mark had been number 33 in 2016.

With this new position reached, The Azulean managed to surpass the other Argentine Guido Pella, number 58, but not the Buenos Aires Diego Schwartzman who remains firm in his place (10 °), being the best in Latin America despite not having good performances in the last competitions in which he participated. On the other hand, Federico Coria and Juan Ignacio Londero fell three places each, leaving 94th and 95th respectively.

The one who went down several steps was Juan Martín Del Potro, more precisely 89 places and placed 264th, due to his inactivity due to the injury he suffered in his right knee. In any case, he continues with his recovery and plans to resume activity in the Tokyo Olympic Games and then in the corresponding circuits.

As for the top ten in the world, they received no changes in their positions and firmly maintain their places: 1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia); 2) Daniil Medvedev (Russia); 3) Rafael Nadal (Spain); 4) Dominic Thiem (Austria); 5) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece); 6) Alexander Zverev (Germany); 7) Andrey Rublev (Russia); 8) Roger Federer (Switzerland); 9) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) and 10) Diego Schwartzman.

