Delbonis knocks Ramos down and reaches the round of 16 for the first time in Madrid

05/05/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

EFE

The Argentinian Federico Delbonis, which comes from the previous phase, reached the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open for the first time after beat Spanish Albert Ramos 7-6 (5) and 6-3.

Delbonis, quarter-finalist in Belgrade and semifinalist in Santiago this season, it took an hour and forty minutes to beat the Spanish, who arrived at the Caja Mágica with the Estoril title in his pocket, won last week.

Ramos acknowledged, after beating American Taylor Fritz in the first round that Delbonis was not a player who was good at. He had lost three of the five matches played previously. All on land.

It also fell in Madrid. The first set was key, resolved in the tiebreaker for the South American, who later expanded his superiority to seal the victory and frustrate Albert Ramos, who never passed sixteenth at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Delbonis will debut in the round of 16 of this competition in the duel against Italian Matteo Berrettini, eighth favorite. EFE