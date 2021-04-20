Delbonis inside, Londero Outside

Federico Delbonis won a long-awaited victory against the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5 in two hours and 15 minutes, a triumph that placed him in the knockout stages of the ATP 250 in Belgrade. For its part, Juan Ignacio Londero was eliminated after losing in the first round to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, in two sets, 6-1, 7-5.

The one born in Azul, number 84 in the ATP ranking, managed to break his rival’s serve four times, had seven aces and an 82% effectiveness in the first service. Furthermore, he only committed a double fault. In the next round he will face off against Dusan Lajovic (37th), fourth seed, who entered the tournament directly in the round of 16. Delbonis has a favorable record since he beat him five times: in the Challengers of Genoa 2012, Rome 2015 and Todi 2017, also the qualification to the Masters 1000 of Paris 2014 and Masters 1000 of Indian Wells 2015, while the defeats were the Roland Garros 2014 and Chengdu 2016.

Delbonis will face Lajovic in the second round of the ATP 250 in Belgrade. EFE / EPA / SEBASTIEN NOGIER

On your side, Cordovan Londero (97 °), who at first was going to face local Laslo Djere (49 °) but the main draw was modified, lost against Rinderknech (129 °) in a game of one hour and a quarter where he could not Finding His Game: He was 69% effective on the first serve and no ace. Nacho comes with a bad streak in which he did not win any game in 2021, in addition, he changed coach twice this last time: from Scheniter (with whom he won the ATP of Córdoba 2019) he went to Sebastián Prieto and from Prieto to Leonardo Olguín .

Londero with a bad streak was eliminated from the ATP 250 in Belgrade. (AP Photo / Fernando Vergara)

