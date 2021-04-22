Delbonis, in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Belgrade

Federico Delbonis continues his path in the ATP 250 Belgrade. The Argentine tennis player advanced to the quarterfinals after achieving a close victory over Serbian Dusan Lajovic (37th) by 6-3, 2-6 and 6-4, in just over two hours, and begins to warm up for the Roland Garros (starts at the end of May).

Fede is still in competition and goes against Daniel. Photo: EFE / EPA / SEBASTIEN NOGIER.

“It was a nice and even game, I think we both played very good tennis in different phases of the game”, said Delbonis, who is the last Argentine survivor in the contest played on brick dust, since Juan Ignacio Londero, Facundo Bagnis and Francisco Cerúndolo were eliminated in the round of 32. And Federico Coria, out in the initial phase.

If the 30-year-old Azuleño agrees to semis, he will see his faces before Matteo berrettini or Filip Krajinovic. In turn, Novak Djokovic, world number one, local and top favorite, is on the other side of the picture. Nole beat Korean Soon woo Kwon in the round of 16 and now he has to play against his compatriot, Miomir Kecmanovic (47th).

Taro Daniel, Delbonis’ Japanese rival. Photo: Christof STACHE / AFP.

WHEN DOES FEDE DELBONIS PLAY?

This Friday at 12 (Argentine time), Fede will face the Japanese Taro Daniel (126 °), who comes from beating Australian John Millman, also in three sets. It will be the second duel between the two (the first was taken by the Japanese in 2014).

