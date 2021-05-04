Delbonis hit in Madrid

Federico Delbonis added this Monday a very important victory in his career. He surpassed the local Pablo Carreño Busta (12th) in his presentation at the Masters 1000 in Madrid. The native of Azul, located in position 77 of the ranking won by 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in a great game of more than two hours of play. Wait in the second round for the American Taylor Fritz or the local Albert Ramos Viñolas.

Delbonis got into the second round. Photo: @DobleFaltaOk

The game had started uphill for Delbonis. He was not comfortable nor could he take confidence before the forcefulness of the Spanish. He lost the first set 6-3 and was 4-0 down in the second.. However, he managed to recover and he won six consecutive games to win the second set 6-4.

The defining set had the Argentinean again at a 2-0 disadvantage. But getting strong with his serve and his right, managed to reverse the result to take the final set 6-3, in two hours and two minutes of the game.

Delbonis managed to access the main draw of the Madrid Masters after pass the qualy. For the final round of qualifying, he beat Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero on Sunday by a double 6-4. Federico Coria also lost in the classification.

Carreño became champion this year at the ATP 250 in Marbella. He was Schwartzman’s executioner in Barcelona, ​​a tournament in which he lost to his compatriot Nadal in the semifinals. It has been showing a solid performance so far this year, so Delbonis’s victory is even more important.

The party numbers

Delbonis he managed to break his rival’s serve six times, and yielded his five times. He got 61% of first serves, made two double faults and won 56% of the points with his serve.

Second round Diego Schwartzman is already here, who is waiting to make his debut against Russia’s Aslan Karatsev. Guido Pella will debut this Tuesday against the young Italian promise Jannik Sinner.

The Madrid Open has Spanish Rafael Nadal as the top favorite, champion in the editions of 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017. The defending champion Djokovic will not participate in the contest.

