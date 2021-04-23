Delbonis eliminated in the quarterfinals

Federico Delbonis suffered a defeat against Japanese Daniel Taro 4-6, 6-1 and 7-5 and missed the chance to get into the semifinals of the Belgrade ATP 250.

Diego Schwartzman lost to Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta in the quarterfinals. EFE / Alejandro García

Federico Delbonis fell to the Japanese Daniel Taro in the quarterfinals. EFE / EPA / ANDREJ CUKIC

The one born in Azul, number 84 in the ATP ranking, broke the Japanese’s serve three times, had an ace and an effectiveness of 57% on the first serve. What’s more, committed five double faults. Zurdo started the game with great confidence and firmness in his points, which led him to stay with the first set 6-4. However, the lack of effectiveness and the unforced errors made Lefty say goodbye to the ATP 250 in Belgrade.

WHAT WERE THE SEMIFINALS?

ATP 250 from Belgrade: Novak Djokovic against Aslan Karatsev and Daniel Taro with Matteo Berretini.

