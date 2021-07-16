Delbonis defeated Ramos in Hamburg and extended his good time on clay

Federico Delbonis he is going through one of the best moments of his career. The change of coach and off-court security made him more dangerous on the court and the results were not long in coming. In this case, he got into the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 from Hamburg after having beaten Albert Ramos by 6-3 and 7-6 (4). In addition, he added his 21st clay-court win of the season and became the second-most successful player on the surface in 2021 behind Stefanos Tsitsipas. His next rival will come out of the winner of the match between Benoit Paire and Juan Pablo Varillas.