Delbonis celebrated and now goes against Nadal

Federico Delbonis kicked off his participation in the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. After passing the qualifying at a firm pace, this Tuesday Delbo surpassed the French with authority Adrian Mannarino by 7-5 and 6-1. Thus, it went to the second round of the principality contest and this Wednesday will have a tough stop in front of Rafael Nadal, number 3 in the world.

Federico Delbonis

In a great performance, the native of Azul won seven consecutive points without giving his rival a chance to react and won in one hour and 30 minutes of play. Delbo faced Nadal four times and so far he could not with the Mallorcan, who also has great statistics in this tournament: won it 11 times (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018. Doubles: 2008).

In counterpoint, Guido pella (48 °), could not with the French Lucas Pouille (85 °), fell in straight sets by 6-3 and 6-5 and said goodbye to the tournament. The Bahianse was a favorite by ranking against the Frenchman, but he did not find continuity in his winning shots, so he could not obtain his first victory in 2021, after a meeting that lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Those who did not play in this round, were the Argentines Diego Schwartzman and the recently entered Juan Ignacio Londero, who inherited the position that Medvedev left free in the box, after testing positive for covid 19.

Guido Pella was eliminated from the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

The Peque, ninth in the ATP ranking, will start in the second round of Monte Carlo and It will debut tomorrow against the winner of the match that will be played today by Norwegian Casper Ruud – champion in Buenos Aires in 2019 – and Danish youth Holger Rune.

Juan Ignacio Londero will play the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 after entering as a replacement for Medvedev who tested positive for Covid 19.

