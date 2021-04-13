Delbonis beats Mannarino in Monte Carlo

04/13/2021 at 2:06 PM CEST

EFE

The double Argentine-French confrontation in the first round of the Montercarlo tennis tournament resulted in a victory for each country: Federico Delbonis won by 7-5 and 6-1 a Adrian mannarino and Lucas Pouille by 6-3 and 6-4 a Guido pella.

Another Argentine player, Juan Ignacio Londero, 94 in the world, entered the main draw of the competition thanks to the withdrawal of the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus.

Delbonis, from the previous phase, pulled ex officio to defeat the local Mannarino without ever yielding his service. A height clash awaits him in the round of 32, against the Spanish Rafael Nadal, winner of the tournament eleven times.Pouille took advantage of the invitation that the organizers extended to him to overcome the first round at the expense of Guido pella, who was a favorite by ranking against the Frenchman but who did not find continuity in his winning shots.

Exempt from the first round are two other Argentines, Diego schwartzman, seventh seeded, and now Londero, who inherits the preferred position he had Medvedev in the frame.