Delbonis and Sinner will be Nadal and Djokovic’s rivals at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000

The Argentinian Federico Delbonis and italian Jannik Sinner will be the rivals of Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 after beating the French respectively Adrian mannarino and to spanish Albert ramos.

Delbonis, number 87 in the world and coming from the previous phase, he threw ex officio to defeat 7-5 and 6-1 to Mannarino, 34th in the ATP ranking, without giving up his service even once. With his victory, the Argentine earned the right to face in the second round Rafael Nadal, winner of the tournament eleven times and third favorite.

In his first participation on the land of the Principality, the young Sinner, 19 years old and number 22 in the world, it took just an hour and 23 minutes to assert his great game over that of Bouquets, who had just made the semifinals in Marbella but found a solid rival who beat him 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner Y Bouquets They exchanged services as soon as the game started, but the Italian did not stop there: he signed five games in a row that allowed him to go from 0-2 to 5-2 with little resistance from the Spanish.

A blank game by the Barcelona player, 46 in the ATP ranking, stopped that streak, but Sinner He did not miss the opportunity to close the sleeve with his serve. A fantastic setback parallel to the line sent the crash to the second set with very good feelings for the Italian, 14 years younger than Bouquets.

In the second sleeve Sinner He endorsed his options with a starting ‘break’ and, above all, with successive samples of his philosophy of working each point with patience until he found the moment to sentence.

He had a breaking point to lead 3-0, but two balls sent to the net and another beyond the baseline allowed Ramos to hold on to the set (1-2).

The loss of two break points in the next game, following a display of serves, passes and stoppages. Sinner, put a hard test to the confidence of the Spaniard, who insisted from the back of the track and still offered good winning points.

His resistance allowed him to win his services and approach the ‘break’ on some occasion, but without achieving it, while the Italian made his income good and in his second match point he closed the match and the ticket for his first clash against Djokovic, number one in the world and first favorite of the tournament that this Tuesday knew the loss by coronavirus of the second seed, the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner faces the gravel season after having signed his best result in a Grand Slam at the 2020 Roland Garros tournament, when he reached the quarter-finals and lost in that round to Rafael Nadal.