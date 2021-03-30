Delbonis and Coria, outside the Miami Masters 1000

Federico Delbonis (80th) had a bitter debut at the Miami Masters 1000: he faced Jordan thompson, 60th in the world, and said goodbye to the tournament early. It was 7-6 and 6-4 for the Australian.

The 30-year-old Argentine fell 7-6 in a tight first set, and was unable to reverse the story in the second. He overcame Thompson’s first match point, but ended up losing 6-4 and said goodbye to the contest in the first round. The southpaw missed 29% of his first serves and committed four double faults.

Federico Coria was left out of Miami. Photo: AP / Marta Lavandier.

And something similar lived Fede Coria (84th), who fell in three sets 3-6, 6-2 and 4-6 against the Croatian Marin cilic (45 °) and also left in the first round. The Argentine had put the 1-1 (in sets) very solidly but, he found himself in the third against a great Cilic, who closed the game with 85% of points won in the first service.

Diego Schwartzman (9th) will start his way on Saturday in the second phase against the Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama, who beat the Italian Salvatore Caruso. The Peque comes from conquering the Argentina Open and being out in the first round of the Acapulco ATP 500 in its last two tournaments.

On the other hand, Nadia Podoroska was out in the second round of the women’s leg of the Miami Masters. Although she had an auspicious debut against the Egyptian Mayar Sherif, she fell 0-6 and 4-6 against the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova and still does not add good performances in this 2021.

