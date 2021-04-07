Delbonis and Bagnis said goodbye to the ATP 250 in Marbella

Federico Delbonis (85 °) fell to the Slovak Norbert Gombos (99 °) and Facundo Bagnis (104 °) was defeated by the Korean Soonwoo Kwon (81 °). In this way, the two Argentines were eliminated from the ATP 250 in Marbella (Spain) in the round of 16, and there are no longer any compatriots among the eight best in the contest.

Federico Delbonis was eliminated by Gombos in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in Marseille. AO Press.

The first to play was Delbonis, who after a great effort, could not with the tie-breaks and lost by 5-7, 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (1) after 3 hours and 20 minutes of play, which was the longest match so far this year. For his part, Bagnis said goodbye to the tournament after losing, quickly, 6-1 and 6-3 with the Korean Kwon.

Facundo Bagnis, the other Argentine eliminated from the ATP 250 in Marseille against the Korean Kwon. EFE / Alberto Valdes

The Andalucía Open, as it is also known, awards 408,800 euros and has as a favorite the Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta(15th) who is seeded and qualified directly for the round of 16, a round in which he will make his debut against his compatriot Mario Vilella (188th).

