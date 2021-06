Federico Delbonis (51st in the ranking) going for a new step at Roland Garros. Already in the second week, he seeks to get into the quarterfinals of the second Grand Slam of the year. And for that, he must surpass the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich (46th) on the Suzanne Lenglen stage of the cathedral of brick dust. Follow him in Olé.

Look also

Delbonis wants to keep moving forward.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE