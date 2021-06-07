delays, fines and no changes to the controversial article 17

June 7 was the deadline for Spain to transpose the Copyright Directive. The day has come and the Ministry of Culture has made no move. Once the date has passed, Spain faces large fines for not having adapted European law, a situation similar to the recently imposed fine on Data Protection.

The Uribes Law, in reference to the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, is the new Intellectual Property reform that Spain must implement. A law that will transpose the controversial Copyright Directive, a law highly criticized by defenders of rights and freedoms on the internet that, through article 17 (old article 13) opens the door to prior censorship on the internet, with a content control by robots without even human review or judicial control.

Neither Spain nor Europe have done their homework on time

The minister of culture has not finally activated the reform of the Intellectual Property Law in the Council of Ministers, which means that Spain will not meet the deadlines for this transposition.

However, only the Netherlands and Hungary have completed the transposition. Speaking to ., Minister Uribes explains that from now on “a grace period of six more months opens“. If this period is not fulfilled, sanctions would be imposed. In the words of the minister, before this transposition takes place, a meeting will be held with Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, to see how it should adapt.

A meeting to learn about some guidelines that have recently been published and with the aim of trying to make the transposition “as similar as possible” in all the countries of the European Union. The delay as we see is similar in practically all countries and from the European Union itself have been largely to blame.

It wasn’t until last June 3, three days before the deadline, when Brussels published its guide to adapt the directive. A guide that the different countries were precisely waiting to see how they could incorporate what is established in the Copyright Directive within their own legislative framework.

“We have been through a whole process in Spain listening to all the press editors, because what I wanted was that when we make the decision, which will be when we close the formula, it be as inclusive as possible and as compatible with all sectors. But first these guidelines from the European Commission have to be produced, “Uribes explained.

Now the guide is available and, according to critics of the directive such as Julia Reda, researcher and former MEP of the European Parliament for the Pirate Party of Germany: “It is not good”.

Here’s the @EU_Commission guidance on # Article17: It is not good. It still requires Member States to implement safeguards against blocking of legal content, but allows rightholders to override user rights whenever they fear “significant economic damage”. https://t.co/xxMZqBjWCa – Julia Reda (@Senficon) June 4, 2021

What does it say and how is it proposed to adapt article 17

Article 17 (old article 13) of the 2019/790 directive revolves around the blocking of legal content by platforms. As stated in the adaptation guide, rights holders may “invalidate the rights of users whenever they fear significant economic damage“:

“By providing relevant and necessary information to service providers, rights holders may choose to identify specific content protected by copyright and related rights, the unauthorized availability of which online could cause them significant financial harm. Prior designation of said content by the rights holders may be a factor to take into account when evaluating whether the providers of online content exchange services have done everything possible to guarantee the unavailability of these specific content and whether they have done so. done respecting the guarantees for the legitimate uses provided for in section 7 of article 17, as explained in part VI below “

From the Consumer Voice organization they point out that the most controversial part of the Copyright Directive are the filters. “In an attempt to better protect copyright holders, platforms are required by law to eliminate copyright infringementssomething that can only be achieved through the use of algorithm-controlled filters. “

“Autofilters are likely to be overzealous about removing non-commercial content created by consumers for fun (eg parodies). This type of content is exempt under the new law, but How will machines distinguish these subtle differences? On many occasions, they will not, “they explain from Consumer Voice.” In addition to leaving very late, the orientation creates some uncertainty and opens the door to abusive practices. For example, it allows copyright holders assign specific content as urgent, such as a movie premiere, and automatically block it“.

Apart from coming out very late, the guidance creates some uncertainty and opens the door to abusive practices. For example, it allows copyright-holders to earmark specific content as time-sensitive, like a movie premiere, and to automatically block it. – The Consumer Voice (@beuc) June 4, 2021

In response to Genbeta, Carlos Sánchez Almeida, legal director of the Platform in Defense of Freedom of Information, explains that “The entire directive, clear and precise, is not, precisely for that reason it must be well adapted to national legislation “.

“That they take advantage of those six months because there is time to do it as an ordinary law if it is done through an emergency procedure. That they do it like this, but in parliament and in full view of all,” explains Almeida. Among the measures to alleviate the scope of article 17, the PDLI lawyer states “first, that deletion decisions are ultimately made by people and not robots, and second, that there be possibility of human review within the platform itself“.

