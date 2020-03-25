Significant delays and long lines of cars are recorded during the first hours of the morning at the entrances to the city of Buenos Aires that are still enabled for traffic, after the Buenos Aires government measure to close as of today came into effect. 59 of its 110 income to further prevent the circulation of cars and people in the midst of the mandatory quarantine decreed by the national government to stop the advance of the coronavirus. The provision began to govern in the early hours and the traffic became a real chaos.

Accesses such as Puente Pueyrredón, where there was more than an hour of delay, the Pan-American highway and the entry points from the north are completely collapsed while the City police officers control that those who want to enter are enabled to do so. According to the announcement of the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the operation will cancel the passage in 56 access points to the city of different communes, from Núñez to Mataderos, and will allow entry through 13 authorized passages through which transportation can circulate. public passenger, private cars and pedestrians who can prove to be part of the group of workers excepted in the decree of social isolation, preventive and mandatory.

In turn, there will be another 16 limited and open access points only for public transport and 26 free bridges for pedestrian traffic.