Delays and cancellations at Miami International Airport – Telemundo Miami (51)

Canceled flights and delays. The other side of the strong storm we had in the last hours, in South Florida. With repercussions that, even today, are seen in the Miami airport.

Yesterday, despair, bad humor and disappointment were the protagonists at this Miami airport, when flight cancellations began and thousands of passengers were stranded, here, without knowing when they were going to get on the plane that would take them to their destination.

Yesterday’s strong storm left a bitter taste. Arriving or leaving was not an easy task. 142 flights were canceled and 70 delayed at Miami International Airport.

The Fort Lauderdale airport reported that today they had 71 delays and 38 cancellations, due to bad weather conditions in different sectors of the country.

Getting a hotel was impossible, says this lady who spent the night at the airport before trying to travel this afternoon.

Others said they felt trapped, safe from the storm, but wanting to go home anyway.

Claiming the luggage was also difficult. Some passengers commented that they had to wait several hours to retrieve their belongings. And this lady told us that she was worried because today she had to go back to work in Tampa.

Today the Miami airport had almost the same image as it did before the pandemic. Long lines of passengers waiting at checkpoints before going to the pre-boarding area. Yesterday, the most affected airlines were American Airlines, United, JetBlue, Delta, Frontier and Southwest.

To all those people who could not travel yesterday, we must add the passengers of this Monday. Today 7 flights that were due to arrive at this airport and 3 that left at 8.30 in the morning were canceled. If you must travel in the next few hours, contact your airline before coming to the airport.