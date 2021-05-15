Delaying the second dose of Pfizer generates three times more antibodies

A healthcare professional prepares a vaccine using Pfizer serum in Hexham, UK (Photo: Ian Forsyth via Getty Images)

A new scientific study has raised questions that could represent an important change in the vaccination process with Pfizer, since it directly affects the strategy of administration of your second dose. Researchers at the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, have released this Friday the results of a study that maintains that delaying the second injection of this vaccine generates up to 3.5 times more antibodies.

The relevance of this data is found in the period of time that is used to complete the Pfizer regimen, since both in the country of origin of the study and in Spain the second dose is administered after three weeks, as recommended by the company indications.

Precisely, at the beginning of the vaccination process in Europe, a certain debate was opened on how to proceed with the administration of the second doses, if it was better to try to immunize more people as soon as possible, even if that would force to delay the complete immunization of the first vaccinated.

The details of the study

“Our study shows that the peak of antibodies generated after the second dose of Pfizer increases considerably in older people when that second dose is delayed until 12 weeks,” said scientist Helen Parry, one of the authors of the study.

In fact, the study, which is still pending expert certification, has been carried out on a group of 175 people between 80 and 99 years old. In this sense, the T-cell peak created by patients who were delayed from the second dose by 12 weeks was greater than that of those after three.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.