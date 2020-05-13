Currently, any purchase less than 22 euros countries like China are exempt from VAT and tariffs, being ideal for ordering cheap products and reducing customs procedures. Therefore, there is a lot of tax fraud in this regard, since many orders have a declared value lower than the real one. For this reason, the EU approved two packages of measures, where the first entered into force on January 1, 2019, and the second was to enter into force on January 1, 2021.

All orders that come from China will pay VAT in one way or another

However, as has happened with the 5G auction, which was delayed to autumn, all EU action deadlines for these months are being delayed, as the EU contemplates delays that may even exceed one year. In the new measures there are new restrictions for companies, where if they invoice more than 10,000 euros of distance sales, they have to have a Spanish VAT. However, the one that affects us most on foot is the IOSS, or Import One Stop Shop.

The Import One Stop Shop requires that any order that comes from outside the EU, including China, will have to pay VAT to the destination country. Online stores will have to collect VAT from users, and then enter it in the destination country quarterly through IOSS. Thanks to this, the order will go through the customs process and will not be held on import, speeding up the process.

This process will be applied to all orders whose value is less than 150 euros, and if that figure is exceeded, the payment process will be similar to that of now, having to do a customs import procedure, and pay VAT and duties. With this, it seeks to reduce tax evasion to favor purchases within the EU, but where users will be the main disadvantaged by having to pay more for orders placed abroad. We will no longer be able to buy cheap mobiles in China, although we can always buy them on Amazon.

IOSS will take effect on July 1, 2021

The implementation by the stores will work in such a way that the VAT of our country will be applied when placing the order, or we can choose the country to see the price with VAT included in these portals. Although it was to take effect on January 1, 2020, this new measure will be introduced as of July 1, 2021, so we will have half a year more to continue making purchases from China at a low price.