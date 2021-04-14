delay retirement with high youth unemployment

Spain has the worst youth unemployment rate in the EU. Getty

The economy it has many levels. There are layers for all audiences such as those that teach that, if the volume of expenses is higher than the income, the balance is negative. And others a little more complicated understand, as the EU country with the highest youth unemployment rate is encouraging the lengthening of the retirement age.

At first glance, it is logical to qualify as nonsense that the natural replacement of the workforce is slowing down when 40% of young Spaniards cannot find a job. It is hard to believe that people who reach the established age are not being favored to enjoy a good retirement when, otherwise, they can contribute to a greater distribution of employment. And it is even more Martian that it is the State that is financing it and subsidizing with public money.

Who expresses himself so bluntly is Yago Álvarez Barba, Economics coordinator of the newspaper The jump. And the target of their criticism is none other than the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá.

The controversy took place yesterday in the debate of the program Lower Plant of TV3. But this is no longer a sample button of the political earthquake that the minister to reform pensions has supposed and that it has blown up the Toledo Pact.

To a large extent, as Álvarez Barba emphasizes, for the ‘class’ component who has his idea. Let’s recap. Escrivá confirmed yesterday that the State will issue a check of up to 12,060 euros per year for those who delay their retirement. But not for everyone. This figure would be set based on the contribution base. That is, people who earn lower wages would access a bonus of 4,000 or 5,000 euros. While those who, by themselves, have a higher salary, will receive 12,000 euros. In other words, the minister intends to contribute to increasing class differences beyond 65 with the money of all Spaniards.

To this must be added that workers with more physical trades such as farmers or bricklayers, and therefore those who most they can hardly stretch their working age, are usually the ones less charge. And vice versa. It is difficult to understand that the measure comes from a minister of a government that considers itself progressive and left-wing.

How does the PSOE argue? Extending the framework to the years before retirement age. Escrivá states that the above related is the second part of a plan whose first part is discourage early retirement including penalty systems for those who choose to withdraw early.

All this puts the negotiations for the reform of the pension system to shake. Not only because of the background, but also because of the shapes. Since all the workers’ representatives present at the negotiation indicate that these conclusions of Escrivá were never on the table. The malaise has reached the point that some unions suspect that the Government presented to the European Union -for the receipt of European funds– A radically different plan from the one debated to date and that the Government now intends to include it by shoehorn and force in the negotiations with the social agents.

Something was feared at the sight of the opacity with which the minister had been managing the times and that is why most of the spokespersons for the groups represented in Congress unanimously agreed to the appearance of the minister in the Lower House.

Who best summarized this feeling has been the spokesperson for Podemos in the Commission, Meri Pita, who has acknowledged having “the impression that he is entertaining the Toledo Pact, but then does what interests him.” That is why the purple party has stood before the minister inviting him to agree on the pension reform with the PP and not with the purple party whose plan goes the other way: Establish a “relief contract” that would reward companies that hire young people to fill the vacancies of retired personnel.

