Del Val warns that the elderly are now the “asymptomatic young people” who can spread the covid “without knowing it”

The virologist and immunologist of the CSIC Margarita del Val warned this Sunday that the older Spanish population, widely vaccinated – 94.8% of those over 60 years of age already have a dose and 58.3%, the complete regimen -, can become “asymptomatic young people without knowing it“, so he asked to continue maintaining” the same measures as everyone else “since they can continue to be infected and become transmitters of covid-19 to their grandchildren and younger relatives.

This was explained this Sunday night in the program El Objective of La Sexta, focused on analyzing the future of the new coronavirus pandemic. Asked if the older people could already hug their grandchildren with peace of mind, the media expert from the CSIC stated that “it depends.” On the one hand, if the elderly are infected with covid-19 by contact with the smallest of the family, “They will probably no longer develop a serious disease” thanks to the effect of vaccines.

However, Del Val also asked to take into account that after these encounters between grandfather and grandchildren the virus can reach residences, where it “reaches everywhere by the time it is detected”.

To the question of “How much do they infect their grandchildren?“Margarita del Val pointed out that” maybe they do infect them. Just the opposite, because the vaccine is somehow rejuvenating these people and is turning them into asymptomatic young people without knowing it. It is difficult to know how much they are infected and how much they infect, because if they are infected at very low levels, they may lower the threshold of contagion. They have to follow the same measures as everyone else because most people who get it don’t know where they get it from. I recommend doing many outdoor activities, nature, vacations with few people, limitations and caution“.

The virologist stressed that covid-19 vaccines are “the safest in history” because they are subjected to “tremendous surveillance”, because “it is the first time that so many people have been vaccinated synchronously in the world and with so many experts monitoring adverse effects.”

At a time when essential workers under the age of 60 vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca begin to receive the second puncture and most choose to repeat the pattern despite the fact that the Ministry recommends the administration of Pfizer due to the very low risk of developing thrombi with a low level of platelets, the immunologist pointed out that she received the first dose of the oxford vaccine and she will repeat when he gets the second puncture.

“Zero risk does not exist with any medicine, with any vaccine or with any activity that we do. The risk is much higher with covid”

“Security data comes in the big numbers. The EMA has all the data and recommends the second dose of AstraZeneca. Who has the data on the second dose is the United Kingdom and it is seen that the incidence of these rare thrombi is suffered by less than one per 100,000 inhabitants, and with the second dose it is five times less than the first dose “, he referred.

However, Del Val recalled that “zero risk does not exist with any medicine, with any vaccine or with any activity we do. The risk is much higher with covid.”

“The impact of vaccines began to be seen first in the first populations that were vaccinated. It began with the residences, which are now a raft of oil. They continue to be infected but have no symptoms, they can transmit it, but what we want to avoid is suffering, admissions and long stays in ICUs, “he added, while asserting that the number of admissions has been reduced seven times in the 80-year period,” and it is also beginning to be seen in the section over 60 years old “.

On the other hand, Margarita del Val claimed that “the applause for the health workers is very good, but science is not investing more, it is in a very precarious state and that has not yet been recovered in the Budgets”. The virologist warned that “this year the rise is very modest in Budgets. If there is no more funding on a regular basis, we will continue in a very precarious state,” he warned at the same time that he claimed a “State Pact in which all parties undertake to finance Science in a sustained way so that it does not depend on the Budgets Generals of the State, because that limits our ability to investigate. “