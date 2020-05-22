This morning a media initiative was announced, promoted by Morena deputies, led by Mario Delgado, which included the disappearance of the Investment Fund and Encouragement to Cinema (Fidecine), a federal trust that has supported production, post-production, distribution and feature film exhibition and thanks to which around 400 films have been produced in the last 20 years.

The measure was questioned by the national film union, but it was until it met the criticism of Guillermo del Toro that the deputies began to listen to opponents.

So we respectfully ask for more than just a message. We ask for an immediate meeting with plural representatives of the film community – of all generations and possible genres to remove any ambiguity. https://t.co/MToSyhqnwC – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

Deputy Sergio Mayer, president of the Culture and Cinematography Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, invited Del Toro to a virtual meeting in which the proposal would be discussed with other members of the artistic community.

Esimado Guillermo: I invite you to join us this afternoon-evening in the virtual meeting that we will hold with the artistic and cultural community to see the issue in the Legislative, with my fellow deputy @mariodelgado. Contact DM for details. Regards. – Sergio Mayer Bretón (@SergioMayerb) May 21, 2020

Del Toro appeared in the virtual meeting together with his two friends, Alejandro González Iñarritu and Alfonso Cuarón, as well as other members of the film community. On the Morena side were Mario Delgado, Sergio Mayer and María Novaro, director of Imcine.

In his participation, Cuarón appealed to the way in which cinema has helped our country to be known from abroad:

“Mexican cinema has had an indisputable impact not only on tourism, even on the consumption of products consumed in our country”

The most forceful argument was from Iñarritu, who indicated:

“I think they have their best partners here, intellectually, commercially, in every way; I think that if they are going to have partners that are going to be able to give them positive accounts, it is us in all aspects. We love Mexico, we love everything we represent and we fully understand that cinema is an art but it is also an industry ”.

After listening to the arguments, in a histrionic way, the deputy Mario Delgado shouted: “He stays!”, And announced that the Fidecine will not be eliminated.

In extraordinary dialogue with the film community, we reached the following agreements:

1. The #FIDECINE will NOT disappear

2. Team up to come up with strategies to grow the industry

3. Support for the @imcine agreements. Thanks @SergioMayerb and @alefrausto! pic.twitter.com/TeYhWEjRXL – Mario Delgado (@mario_delgado) May 22, 2020

It was announced that the full video of the virtual meeting will be published tomorrow.

