Del Prete guides Montevideo City to victory

05/06/2021 at 4:27 AM CEST

EFE / Montevideo

With two goals from Argentine forward Gustavo del Prete, the Montevideo City Torque beat this Wednesday at Guabirá Bolivian for 4-0 and made a place in the fight for the qualification to the round of 16 in Group B of the South American Cup. After the 2-2 draw between the Brazilian Bahia and the Argentine Independiente, the Uruguayan team was clear about the importance of getting a victory to settle in an area that is very even. For this reason, he went looking for her from the beginning of the match, played in the Alfredo Víctor Viera Park in Montevideo, launched the attack with most of his players on the field of his rival. However, before five minutes he neglected his defensive zone more than necessary and was able to pay dearly when Kevin Josué Mina approached the area and was close to scoring with a shot that went inches from the right post. Everything indicated that the Ecuadorian was going to be the one who generated more danger to the Montevideo City defense, but after that play he was injured and had to be replaced.

About ten minutes, Luis Hurtado knocked down del Prete in the area and the referee sanctioned a penalty in favor of the Uruguayan team. Yonattan rak took responsibility for executing him and his shot got lost far over the crossbar. Despite the mistake, the locals continued to attack, while their rival was getting further and further away from the goal defended by Cristopher Fiermarín. Finally, after trying several times, Montevideo City found its prize when the clock ticked 34 minutes into the first half. Del Prete put together a good play for the right sector, changed the ball from the band, José Álvarez gave it to the middle of first and Santiago Scotto pushed her over the line to scream 1-0.

With the tranquility generated by the result in favor, the team led by Argentine Pablo Marini took advantage of the second half to continue looking for goals. While Santiago Rodríguez and Scotto set up a circuit on the right side, the Chilean Marcelo Allende and Álvarez did it on the left. They were joined by Darío Pereira, a key piece for the citizen team to celebrate again. At 68 minutes, the number 10 attended Del Prete, who put the ball against the post and celebrated the second goal.

Although that goal definitively closed the game, the Uruguayans went for more and at the end they celebrated twice. Sebastian Guerrero at 91 minutes and Del Prete at 93 scored the third and fourth and turned the victory into a win.

Thus, the Uruguayans reached four points in a table in which they are third at one point from Bahía and two from Independiente, a set that they will receive on the next day.