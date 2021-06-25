Del Potro will not play the Tokyo Olympics

Juan Martín Del Potro will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The tennis player from Tandil dreamed of recovering in time from his last operation on his right knee, but he is not yet in full physical condition. La Torre will continue his set-up in Miami with the intention of reappearing in the second half of the season.

“We wanted to tell you that the times were not enough and Delpo will not be able to play the Olympic Games. His doctor is very satisfied with the advances of the knee but recommended that Juan Martín not participate in # Tokyo2020. Thanks for your messages, this continues!”, published Del Potro’s team.

Del Potro had the dream of representing Argentina in their third Olympic Game, after what they were his historic performances in London 2012, where he won the bronze medal, and Rio 2016, when he won the silver medal.

Delpo with his bronze medal in London 2012.

Del Potro’s loss joins Delbonis and Pella, who will also not participate in Tokyo. So things, Diego Schwartzman (11th) is the only one who has the guaranteed passage for the men’s singles, while Bagnis (96 °), Coria (103 °) and Francisco Cerúndolo (117 °), will have to wait for the new ranking cut to see if they get a place.

On the other hand, they have a confirmed presence in Tokyo Horacio Zeballos and Andrés Molteni, who will participate in doubles, and Nadia Podoroska for the women’s singles.

