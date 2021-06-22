Del Potro will not play in Tokyo due to injury

06/22/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

.

0

Argentine tennis player Juan Martín del Potro, who is recovering from a right knee injury, reported on Tuesday that he will not be at the Tokyo Olympics on the recommendation of his doctor.

“We wanted to tell you that the times were not enough and Delpo he will not be able to play the Olympics. Your doctor is very happy with your knee advancements but recommended that you Juan Martin do not participate in Tokyo 2020. Thank you for your messages, this continues! “, reported the communication team of ‘the Tandil tower’ in a statement.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 3 underwent surgery three months ago in the United States for the fourth time in less than three years on his right knee.

At the time, the 32-year-old had said his goal was “to be in the Olympics.”

More information

More information

‘La torre de Tandil’ won 22 individual titles, among which the 2009 United States Open stands out.

He also won the 2016 Davis Cup, the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and the silver medal at Rio de Janeiro 2016.

RELATED NEWS

Del Potro falls to Khachanov



Del Potro, from ATP tennis player to picking up hitchhikers on the road



The one in March was the eighth operation that the Argentine underwent, which was operated on on the right wrist, three on the left and four on the right knee.