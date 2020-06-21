The veteran Argentine tennis player Juan Martín del Potro, 31, He recognized in words collected by the official website of the ATP that he continues to have many pains in his knee and would like to be able to retire by playing again at a high level: “The knee keeps giving me problems. There are better days and others when the pain is important. The other day I started chatting with a friend’s grandmother and we had many similar symptoms. The moments where I have the most pain in my knee is when I climb a ladder or carry a little weight. They are pains that I will have to deal with when I decide to return to tennis. If I have to play a little more with knee pain to be able to close a cycle in this sport, I would try to bear it “said the Argentine to the ATP.

06/21/2020 at 20:01

CEST

A year has passed since Juan Martín del Potro does not appear on the ATP circuit, where he has left the first 100 places in the classification. Accustomed to long-term injury, the Argentine underwent a new operation on his right knee in January.

During a recorded podcast for the ESPN television channel, he even confided in a good reason for the motivation. “My parents never came to see me play in a Grand Slam. It is a true source of motivation for me. I have to go back so they can come. And then to be able to say to Roger (Federer): “Come and say hi to my parents. They are from Tandil. ”

“There are days when things are better than others. Like all those with knee problems, he is present when I climb a ladder, when I carry weight or when I am wet. It is difficult, but I want to try to finish my career as I deserve it. “, ended up saying the Argentine, winner of 23 ATP tournaments, including the 2009 US Open against Roger Federer.