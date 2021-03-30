Del Potro started with the recovery

The countdown began and Juan Martín Del Potro does not want a day to go by without beating rehab. This time he doesn’t do aces, powerful forehands, or some spicy backhand. Now it’s about being patient and moving the ball, but all off the court. The 32-year-old from Tandil began with post-operation work on his right knee. His great wish is to play again and be part of another Olympic Game.

Delpo went through another surgery, one more in his career, and now it was in Chicago. There he continues to continue with the recovery, which has already begun with movements of the operated area. With patience and taking short steps, without speeding up times, but knowing that If you want to have your third Olympic experience (bronze medal in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016) you must go ahead.

Del Potro began with the recovery.

“The definitive one”, Juan Martín wanted and also wrote last Tuesday after exiting the operation. The next day he said that it was difficult for him to sleep because of all that surgery entails, but full of hope to return to the courts: “From now on, to put everything to him to be able to play again. I send you a big hug and I thank you from the bottom of my heart “,

