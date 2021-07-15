Del Potro set foot on a tennis court again

Juan Martin del Potro he does not want to lower his arms. In fact, the word “surrender” is not found in his dictionary. Not much less. Despite the blows he suffered throughout his life, he wants to be the one to decide when to lower the curtain on the scene of his career. In that sense, he was seen hitting for a few minutes on a clay court in the City of Buenos Aires. Then, he performed kinesiology work to continue treating the operated knee area. The return to the circuit still seems far away, but the certain thing is that it will continue trying.

