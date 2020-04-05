We have entered a long and flat horizon where televisions have to reinvent themselves to continue offering tennis. Whether they are games played this season, or from previous years, anything goes to kill the bug. Yesterday in Argentina one of the most glorious evenings remembered in the country was broadcast, the conquest of Juan Martin del Potro at US Open 2009. And there was Tandil’s, glued to the television, excited to remember what happened that night in Flushing Meadows. So much so that he couldn’t help but share it on Instagram.
