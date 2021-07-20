Del Potro is still plugged in his recovery

The Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro continues to burn stages in his recovery. In these last minutes we have seen the man from Tandil in the advanced stage of his recovery from that fourth operation on his right knee, which has made him miss the last months of competition. The Argentine has been very connected from the first moment on the hard courts of the Argentine Tennis Club with his physical trainer Leonardo Jorge.

Another video of @delpotrojuan in full advanced stage of recovery after fourth right knee surgery. This is how he works on the hard courts of the Argentinian Tennis Club with his physical trainer Leonardo Jorge, a week after having stepped on the brick dust of Comercio. pic.twitter.com/StUnxO19P2 – Pablo Amalfitano (@AmalfiTenis) July 20, 2021