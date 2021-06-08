Del Potro hit the ball in Buenos Aires

“The definitive”, expressed Juan Martín Del Potro on March 23 when he underwent another operation on his right knee, the one he hopes is the last one and gives him time to be at the Olympics. Therefore, as soon as he left the operating room in Chicago, United States, the Tandilense focused on rehabilitation. Y This June 8, 77 days after the operation, Delpo himself viralized a video in which he was shown rallying on a tennis court. With splint and everything, but with the racket in hand. Well.

Del Potro rallying:

Del Potro arrived a couple of weeks ago in Argentina after the surgery that was performed in Chicago and also after spending some time in Miami, the city where he started hitting the ball. Always with the splint, as it was seen this Tuesday in a Buenos Aires court. Use that protector on your right leg during training, just as a precaution.

In the coming days Juan Martín will see the tucumano surgeon Jorge Chahla, who led the operation in March. Together they will analyze how recovery comes. Delpo dreams of being in the Olympics and races against the clock. But it doesn’t stop hitting the ball.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE